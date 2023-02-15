Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop with a HIP-HOP FIFTY yearlong celebration that kicked off at the GRAMMY HOUSE in LOS ANGELES during GRAMMY week.

THE RECORDING ACADEMY and CBS are collaborating with WARNER MUSIC’s Global Catalog Division to create an immersive event space designed to spotlight five decades of Hip-Hop music and culture.

WARNER MUSIC has entered numerous partnerships to help with the celebration. Some of the HIP-HOP FIFTY initiative partners include DOLBY, LGND MUSIC, the NEW YORK RED BULLS soccer team, PELOTON, VINYL ME, PLEASE, and more soon to be announced.

Celebration Plans Include:

Re-releases through DOLBY ATMOS featuring artists from the WMG Hip-Hop catalog. Fans will be able to listen through DOLBY ATMOS-enabled streaming service. There are also listening parties planned for NEW YORK CITY, LOS ANGELES, SAN FRANCISCO, and LONDON. Each party will include Q&As with people involved in the featured cataloged albums.

WEB3, LGND MUSIC is set to create Bespoke HIP-HOP FIFTY digital collectibles known as “VIRTUAL VINYL” for some of WARNER MUSIC’s pioneering Hip-Hop artists. The collectibles platform will provide audio both in-app and on their desktop platform. In addition, there will also be granted access to HIP-HOP FIFTY content, merchandise, physical vinyl, NFT’s, and upcoming events.

NEW YORK's RED BULLS soccer team recently launched the 2023 season with a jersey launch at the HARD ROCK HOTEL NEW YORK featuring the BROOKLYN-based female Rap duo GIRLL CODEE. The ADIDAS jersey kit was designed in collaboration with luxury streetwear designer DANIEL PATRICK.

VINYL ME, PLEASE will produce limited-edition vinyl versions of select Hip-Hop albums from the WARNER MUSIC catalog. The company will start in MARCH with EARL SWEATSHIRT’S 2022 album "Sick." The full schedule of releases is soon to be announced.

FEBRUARY 23rd PELOTON will celebrate the anniversary with its BAD BOY Artist Series RIDE, first introduced in 2021. More details about PELOTON’s participation are in the works.

« see more Net News