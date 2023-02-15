Performers Added

The ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME and NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM have expanded the lineup for the upcoming "Rock the RYMAN" concert to include LITTLE BIG TOWN, CAITLYN SMITH and THE CADILLAC THREE.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 1/24), the MARCH 1st show. hosted by WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist CHARLIE WORSHAM, will honor the legacy of ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME members who have played the RYMAN, and celebrate the intersection of Rock & Roll and Country music. Other performers include THE WAR AND TREATY, GAVIN DEGRAW and MADDIE & TAE.

Find out more here.

« see more Net News