Innes On The Move

Where JOSH INNES is going is still a mystery, but he has announced that he’s leaving iHEARTMEDIA WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE for what he has described as a job he’s “coveted for a long time.”

INNES posted on INSTAGRAM, “I thank everyone at iHEARTMEDIA NASHVILLE for the opportunity to hold down mornings at 105.9 The Rock for two years. I worked for really amazing people. I worked with so many awesome folks. The listeners were incredible and helped take us from 11th place all the way up to the top. I truly appreciate the awesome two years. I’ve been offered an opportunity that I’ve coveted for a long time. I’ll give you more details when I can.”

