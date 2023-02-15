McCann

DESIREE MCCANN will be handling the day-to-day management for HILLS ARTISTS clients and supporting international marketing campaigns in her new role as Manager and International Marketing.

HILLS ARTISTS Founder/CEO RUPERT LINCOLN said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to add someone of DESIREE’s experience and caliber to the HILLS ARTISTS team. She has an international perspective that suits the HILL’s ethos on marketing our clients globally and I look forward to us building the next chapter of HILLS - expanding our touring, marketing and creative business worldwide. I am also proud to promote BREANNA RINDFUSS who has been an integral member of the team since joining 2 years ago; rising through the ranks quicker that expected due to her passion and dedication to the company and its clients.”

MCCANN said, “I’m thrilled to be joining HILLS ARTISTS and am grateful to RUPERT for welcoming me into such a passionate team with a bright and ambitious plan for the future. I’m excited for the opportunity to work with some of the industry’s most promising and standout talent and look forward to building longstanding careers for our clients.”

