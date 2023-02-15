Fred Has Facts No One Else Has

It’s radio's largest annual listener survey … which means no one has more up to date information about your listeners than JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS and his TECHSURVEY 2023 presentation at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

Sign up now to be part of the first public reveal of the most inclusive and in-depth radio listener research survey. By registering to attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 you will have a front row seat to see/hear/attend the most important dataset of its kind: TECHSURVEY 2023, airing directly to your home, office, or anywhere APRIL 26, 27, 28 and later on-demand, powered by the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 -- with more speakers to be announced next week -- is priced right for ease on the budget and accessibility at just $200. You can see/hear all 18 sessions over three days as they are broadcast, or watch again and again, on demand across any two devices you choose. Out of work? You get in for just $100 -- Register here!

One of the favorite sessions each year at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is the public debut of radio’s largest listener survey: TECHSURVEY 2023, chock full of incredible must-see, must-hear, must-know, must-learn data gleaned with the help of over 400 participating stations in virtually every major format. This session is presented by JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS, and it’s all part of the many reasons to sign up for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

JACOBS MEDIA's TECHSURVEY 2023 -- Lots To Learn To Make Your Future Brighter

When you register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 you'll gain valuable insight into what your radio listeners are thinking:

What are the most important secondary distribution outlets for radio (mobile, smart speakers), and how can stations adjust their messaging to best take advantage of listening opportunities?

In a media environment of seemingly exponential choices, what is it about broadcast radio that continues to drive tune-in and even loyalty? How can stations in any format lean-in to their strengths – and skirt around their inherent weaknesses?

When consumers want to hear a particular music style (ex: Country, Classic Rock, Hip-Hop), or “spoken word” programming, where do they tune first – satellite radio, a streaming platform, or a radio station – and why? What are the key benefits that differentiate radio from its growing number of competitors?

In-car listening continues to be challenged by more choices in dashboard infotainment systems. What messages can broadcast radio stations utilize in metadata to make better connections with drivers and passengers?

More stations are adopting “mobile first” strategies, so how can radio mobile apps best provide added value and satisfaction to listeners? Which features are most important – by format and by demographic?

Most listeners subscribe to at least one content subscription service – audio, video, or both. Can radio broadcasters reap any benefits from the “subscription economy?”

What does AI mean for radio’s future?

And, so much more!

Here is what TECHSURVEY 2022's MEDIA PYRAMID looked like:

Don't miss TECHSURVEY 2023 -- yours to see virtually and then on-demand as many times as you want. Sign up now to attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.



« see more Net News