Conservative commentator ERICK ERICKSON has extended his contract to host middays at COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA for three more years. ERICKSON has been with WSB for 12 years, first on weekends, then afternoons, and finally moving to middays after the death of RUSH LIMBAUGH in 2021. The show also airs on CMG sister News-Talk stations WDBO-A-W297BB/ORLANDO; WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE; KRMG-A-F/TULSA; WHIO-A-F/DAYTON; and WGAU-A-W254CJ/ATHENS, GA.

“For more than a decade, ERICK has done a great job of entertaining and informing the WSB audience about the biggest news stories of the day,” said WSB Dir./Branding and Programming KEN CHARLES. “I'm proud we'll continue our partnership for another three years, and I'm excited about what new things we can create moving forward. The best is yet to come!”

“95.5 WSB is not just home, it’s the gold standard of talk radio, with incredible leadership from KEN CHARLES and (VP/Market Mgr.) JALEIGH LONG,” said ERICKSON. “I fell into the role by accident 12 years ago. It’s not just the longest job I’ve had, it’s three hours of joy every day working with the best people in radio. I simply cannot imagine doing anything else anywhere else with any team other than the hard-working talent at 95.5 WSB.”

LONG added, “ERICK is an exceptionally rare talent, and we are thrilled that he’ll continue to be a huge part of 95.5 WSB for years to come.”

