TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY has announced the inaugural "Emerging Artists Program," designed to discover and support emerging Country acts. The program will be curated by LAINEY WILSON with help from ASHLEY McBRYDE, JIMMIE ALLEN, DUSTIN LYNCH, KAT & ALEX and OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP. Five emerging artists will be selected, and will travel to NASHVILLE in JUNE, where they will meet with mentors and industry executives, record their songs and open for WILSON during CMA FEST week.

While in NASHVILLE, the winners' week will also include performances at Lower BROADWAY's OLE RED BAR, with WILSON on the GRAND OLE OPRY stage, and an appearance in a 30-minute video for CIRCLE NETWORK.

Emerging artists can submit through MARCH 15th here.

