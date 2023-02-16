3 Billion

iHEARTPODCASTS is promoting that the long-running "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW" podcast has surpassed the three billion download mark, which the company tells ALL ACCESS is based on PODTRAC measurement. The show, hosted by JOSH CLARK and CHUCK BRYANT, began in APRIL 2008.

“CHUCK and I started this series with a passion for curiosity and had no expectation of ever being a leading podcast,” said CLARK. “It’s incredible to reflect on the last 14 years and see how much we’ve grown as creators alongside our listeners. We’re immensely grateful to our fans and iHEARTMEDIA in helping us reach this incredible milestone, and it’s energizing and motivating to think about the show's future success.”

“It’s been an honor to watch JOSH and CHUCK lead ‘STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW’ to such incredible success,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “Podcasting is a unique medium in that creators have deep, intimate relationships forming a dedicated community of listeners all over the world. There was no doubt that with JOSH and CHUCK’s connection with their listeners that ‘STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW’ would be the first iHEARTPODCAST to hit the three billion downloads mark.”

