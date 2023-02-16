SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KLTY/DALLAS Evening Host, MARYROSE ZEILAN-HAMILTON, will be leaving her full-time position to pursue a career in luxury travel at STRONG TRAVEL in DALLAS, where she'll get to travel the world. After almost eight years at KLTY, her last evening shift will be FRIDAY (2/24).



PD MIKE PRENDERGAST said, "MARYROSE has been such an integral part of our success here at KLTY. Her smiling face and effervescent personality will be missed. We love you, MARYROSE!"



ZEILEN-HAMILTON will continue on-air on Saturday middays.

