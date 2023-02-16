Veritone

VERITONE has launched their new GENERATIVE AI, described as an enterprise-grade Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that natively supports and orchestrates public large language models such as GPT-3 and ChatGPT, as well as domain-specific large language models.

VERITONE Pres./CEO RYAN STEELBERG said, “We are excited to see the business community and individuals start to adopt and appreciate the magnitude of GENERATIVE AI. VERITONE is leading the enterprise charge in this space. Our broad and diverse customer base, who have been benefiting from our aiWARE platform and technologies, will have immediate and integrated support for this new class of generative AI models, helping to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs and open up new opportunities for growth. We will continue investing in this exciting area to make AI accessible, scalable and affordable for every organization.”

ARC LOGISTIX LLC’s CESAR CAPISTRANO said, “Through PandoLogic, VERITONE is changing the HR game with generative AI for recruiting and connecting with talent. With the PandoSelect solution, we have seen great results from their conversational AI product, helping us qualify and engage candidates in our pipeline, and ultimately allowing us to ask and answer specific questions as part of the application process. The result: an organic conversation and engaging experience with prospective talent, while at the same time enriching the candidate’s profile to help us qualify them for the role.”

STATS PERFORM CRO STEVE XELLER said, “The VERITONE team is creating new ways for fans to access game data in real-time, and with VERITONE GENERATIVE AI they are enhancing the entire interactive experience for games. Interactivity and personalization are transforming fan engagement for sports and we are thrilled to continue to partner with VERITONE.”

The CHAD & CHEESE Podcast Co-Host and former director of Veteran Recruiting for RANDSTAD SOURCERIGHT CHAD SOWASH said, “The CHAD & CHEESE Podcast partnered with VERITONE to launch a series of multilingual episodes, which has been an incredible success in opening up new markets. Now, with VERITONE GENERATIVE AI, we can get so much more out of our episodes including full contextual summaries, multilingual ad promos, images and graphics.”

ANAHEIM, CA POLICE CHIEF JORGE CISNEROS said, “As a long-standing VERITONE client, we’re very excited to see how generative AI will be applied to help our agency further save time, money and resources. From advanced training of our sworn officers, to streamlining our mission critical data functions, this is a game-changer.”

« back to Net News