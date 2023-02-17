Starts March 1st

GRAY TELEVISION is moving the Sports programming of WGEM-A-W255CY (WGEM SPORTSRADIO)/QUINCY, IL to the 105.1 FM frequency presently occupied by News-Talk WGEM-F as "WGEM SPORTSRADIO 105.1 FM" on MARCH 1st. WGEM-A has been off the air since JULY 2022 and the FM translator will shut down with the move to the full-power signal. WGEM-F will continue to air ESPN RADIO plus the local "WGEM SPORTSCENTER" 7-9a (CT), ST. LOUIS CARDINALS baseball, QUINCY UNIVERSITY athletics, and local high school sports.

VP/GM BEN VAN NESS said, “In its 75 years of existence, WGEM AM1440/FM98.9 has a deep, rich history of serving the QUINCY-HANNIBAL area with community service, news, weather, and sports programming. We are excited to broaden our local and national sports reach on WGEM-FM with WGEM SPORTSRADIO 105.1 FM.”

The News-Talk format being dropped included the local "NEWS TALK LIVE!" in the 7-9a (CT) slot, "CLASSIC RADIO THEATER" 9a-noon, taped "best-ofs" in the noon hour, and the syndicated DAVE RAMSEY, KEN COLEMAN, MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS, BEN SHAPIRO, and RED EYE RADIO shows along with simulcasts of sister NBC affiliate WGEM-TV's news and NBC NIGHTLY NEWS.

