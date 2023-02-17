Opry Tribute

The GRAND OLE OPRY is set to honor Country music legend RONNIE MILSAP with a special show, billed as "A Night With RONNIE MILSAP & Friends," on SATURDAY, MARCH 25th. The show, which will celebrate MILSAP's 80th birthday (actually JANUARY 16th), will include tribute performances from LITTLE BIG TOWN, TRACE ADKINS, MARK WILLS and MANDY BARNETT. MILSAP, an OPRY member since 1976, will also be among the night's performers at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE.

Portions of the show will air as a SATURDAY night OPRY LIVE later this year on CIRCLE NETWORK, as well as CIRCLE's YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and TWITTER pages. The show can be heard live on Opry.com and wsmonline.com, SIRIUSXM's "WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE" channel, and the show’s flagship radio home, RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE.

