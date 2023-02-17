The Band CAMINO's New App

237 GLOBAL has unveiled their new custom app for THE BAND CAMINO, now available to download on all IOS and ANDROID devices.

CAMINO Manager JAMESON ROPER said, "The first time I saw the power of the 237 GLOBAL team, I immediately ran to show the band how amazing this platform was. Offering fans something more curated helps everyone feel more connected. The possibilities behind 237 GLOBAL's team are limitless - anything we've thrown at them, they've over-delivered. Their creativity, implementation, platform stability and data tools are unprecedented."

237 GLOBAL Founder/CEO MARK WEISS said, "THE BAND CAMINO continues to show us how great artists can continue to make incredible music and build a deep connection with their fans. We are proud to offer our platform to them, which will allow them unlimited access to these amazing fans. JAMESON is a forward-thinking manager and has been a truly supportive partner."

You can download the app here.

