The Band CAMINO Goes With 237 Global To Power Their App
by Jeff McKay
February 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM (PT)
237 GLOBAL has unveiled their new custom app for THE BAND CAMINO, now available to download on all IOS and ANDROID devices.
CAMINO Manager JAMESON ROPER said, "The first time I saw the power of the 237 GLOBAL team, I immediately ran to show the band how amazing this platform was. Offering fans something more curated helps everyone feel more connected. The possibilities behind 237 GLOBAL's team are limitless - anything we've thrown at them, they've over-delivered. Their creativity, implementation, platform stability and data tools are unprecedented."
237 GLOBAL Founder/CEO MARK WEISS said, "THE BAND CAMINO continues to show us how great artists can continue to make incredible music and build a deep connection with their fans. We are proud to offer our platform to them, which will allow them unlimited access to these amazing fans. JAMESON is a forward-thinking manager and has been a truly supportive partner."
You can download the app here.