Kyle Jacobs & Kellie Pickler (Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

KELLIE PICKLER's husband, songwriter/producer KYLE JACOBS, was found dead of an apparent suicide at their home in NASHVILLE this afternoon (2/17) at the age of 49.

JACOBS, a writer for CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. PICKLER, a Country artist and the midday host on SIRIUSXM's THE HIGHWAY channel, had reportedly just awakened and was looking for him. When they were unable to open the door of a bedroom, her personal assistant called 911.

JACOBS and PICKLER eloped in 2011. They starred together in a CMT reality show about their relationship, titled “I Love KELLIE PICKLER," for three seasons beginning in 2015.

JACOBS co-wrote GARTH BROOKS' chart-topping "More Than A Memory" as well as songs for TIM McGRAW ("Still"), ELI YOUNG BAND ("Dust"), KELLY CLARKSON, SCOTTY McCREERY, DARIUS RUCKER and KIMBERLY LOCKE ("8th World Wonder"). He produced four #1 singles for LEE BRICE including "Rumor," which JACOBS also co-wrote.

PICKLER finished sixth on AMERICAN IDOL in 2016, and has released four albums. She hosted the syndicated talk show PICKLER & BEN for two seasons beginning in 2017.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kellie Pickler and the rest of the Jacobs family. 💔 https://t.co/8mzIjsgmC1 — CMT (@CMT) February 18, 2023









