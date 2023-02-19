Jacobs (Photo: The Bluebird Cafe Twitter)

The Country music industry has been mourning the loss of songwriter/producer KYLE JACOBS, who died by an apparent suicide on FRIDAY at the aged of 49 (NET NEWS 2/17). While his wife, Country artist and midday host on SIRIUSXM's THE HIGHWAY channel KELLIE PICKLER has not yet commented publicly on her loss, other artists have shared their thoughts.

SCOTTY McCREERY, who recorded the JACOBS-written song "The Dash" on his second album, shared on social media, "Rest in peace, KYLE JACOBS. My prayers are with KELLIE and your family and friends. KYLE was a good man and a talented songwriter. He co-wrote 'The Dash' with PRESTON BRUST, which I recorded on my SEE YOU TONIGHT album. I had the honor of singing it at the National MEMORIAL DAY Concert a few years ago. May this song help keep his memory alive."

CLINT BLACK also commented on social media, writing, "Mourning a terrible loss today. KYLE JACOBS was a bright spot on this earth and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with KELLIE and the rest of his family."

THE OAK RIDGE BOYS shared, "Trying hard to process why a 49-year-old, successful songwriter would commit suicide … Rest easy now @kylejacobs. Our prayers go out to @kelliepickler and KYLE’s friends and family … A very sad loss."

PAULA ABDUL, who was a judge when PICKLER was a contestant on AMERICAN IDOL, shared her sympathies, writing, "My heart is broken for you @kelliepickler. I’m sending you comfort and strength during this unimaginable time. I love you and am here for you, Rest in peace #KyleJacobs, If you or someone you know is struggling, call #988 to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline @988Lifeline 24/7."

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC noted in a social media post, that it was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of KYLE JACOBS, a talented NASHVILLE songwriter and producer ... In 2014 JACOBS won an ACM Award as producer of LEE BRICE's 'I Drive Your Truck.' Join us in sending condolences, love and healing."

NASHVILLE's THE BLUEBIRD CAFE posted, "There are no words to express the sadness. We’re heartbroken hearing of the loss of KYLE JACOBS. He was here only a month ago, generously donating his time and talent to our 'Alive & THE BLUEBIRD' series. He will be sorely missed. Sending our love to KELLIE, KYLE’s family & friends."

JACOBS, a writer for CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING, co-wrote GARTH BROOKS' chart-topping "More Than A Memory" as well as songs for TIM McGRAW ("Still"), ELI YOUNG BAND ("Dust"), KELLY CLARKSON, DARIUS RUCKER and KIMBERLY LOCKE ("8th World Wonder"). He produced four #1 singles for BRICE including "Rumor," which JACOBS also co-wrote.

He had been married to PICKLER since 2011. They starred together in a CMT reality show about their relationship, titled “I Love KELLIE PICKLER," for three seasons beginning in 2015.

CMT posted on social media, "Our thoughts and prayers are with KELLIE PICKLER and the rest of the JACOBS family."

The USO posted, "The USO family is mourning the loss of KYLE JACOBS. KYLE and KELLIE PICKLER joined us for seven tours over the holidays, lifting the spirits of service members. Thank you KYLE for sharing your heart and talents with us. Our thoughts are with KELLIE at this difficult time."

In a TWITTER post responding to JACOBS' death, the TENNESSEE SUICIDE PREVENTION NETWORK wrote, "The death of a public figure by suicide often shocks and upsets their fans and those who respected them. We recommend anyone having difficulty with this news reach out to their loved ones and consider 988 (available by chat or text) as a mental health resource."

