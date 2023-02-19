45th Annual Heart-A-Thon

BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP's AC WSUL/MONTICELLO, NY celebrated it's 45th anniversary of their annual Heart-A-Thon and raised $103,000 for heart disease in the SULLIVAN CATSKILLS. The event took place on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17th with proceeds benefitting cardiac equipment for GARNET MEDICAL CENTER CATSKILLS; The WARRIOR TEENS PROGRAM and an outdoor fitness pad in MONTICELLO with SULLIVAN 180; A SINGE BITE’s REAL FOOD School Education Program; and building SULLIVAN’s Healthcare Workforce Academic Scholarships with SUNY SULLIVAN.

Local on-air personalities spent the day (6a to 6p) interviewing fundraisers, dignitaries, and special guests who told their stories while area listeners and community leaders make their pledges throughout the radio-thon.

GM DAWN CIORCIARI said, "This annual event is a great example of the power that local radio has in bringing an entire community together for a great cause. The money raised will be added to the over $2.5 million dollars raised to date, to help in the fight against heart disease.”

