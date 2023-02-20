DUNCAN CRABTREE-IRELAND has been extended for another four years as National Exec. Dir. of SAG-AFTRA. The union's National Board voted 87.68%-12.32% to extend CRABTREE-IRELAND's agreement and sign him to a new four-year deal expiring JUNE 20, 2028.

"I am very excited to continue fighting for the members of SAG-AFTRA," said CRABTREE-IRELAND said. "I want to thank President (FRAN) DRESCHER, our elected officers and national board members for their confidence in me. It's truly an honor to represent the most extraordinary performers and journalists in the world, and I look forward to advancing the cause together."

DRESCHER said, "DUNCAN is a strategic thinker and an extraordinary executive whose stewardship of our operations has been stellar. He is also the tough and effective negotiator we need! We are fortunate to benefit from his leadership and I look forward to rolling up our sleeves and having an innovative and effective negotiation of the TV/Theatrical contract."

