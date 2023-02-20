New Blog

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA's SETH RESLER takes a look at "Rethinking Contesting: What Motivates Your Radio Station's Most Passionate Listeners."

RESLER checks in with MELISSA JONES and CHARLES VOGL, authors of "Building Brand Communities", "The Encyclopedia of Radio Promotions" author and CPR PROMOTIONS head PAIGE NIENABER, and NPR's DOUG BERMAN for their takes on contesting today.

See the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGY blog post here.





