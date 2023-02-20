Bloomington Radiothon

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WBNQ, Country WBWN (B104), and News-Talk WJBC-A/BLOOMINGTON, IL raised $101,705 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in its 15th annual radiothon last THURSDAY and FRIDAY (2/9-10).

CUMULUS BLOOMINGTON Promotions Dir./Event Planner DANA BELL said, “Year after year, our listeners and sponsors show an unbelievable amount of support for the kids of ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. We thank them for their generosity as they join with us to make a difference in the lives of children and families fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases. There are so many families in our community who directly benefit from what these Partners in Hope do when they donate money, and it’s great to see our community come together for such an important cause.”





Big Check







