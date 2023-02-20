Sheltraw (Photo: Facebook)

Longtime MACDONALD BROADCASTING WKCQ (98 KCQ COUNTRY)/SAGINAW, MI, morning co-host BARB SHELTRAW signed off the air TODAY (2/20) to begin her retirement. She has been with the station since 1978, with more than 20 of those years in morning drive.

Concurrently, morning co-host JIM KRAMER is taking a leave of absence to handle a personal medical matter. No word yet on his return date. OM/afternoon host JASON ADDAMS will be filling on in mornings beginning TOMORROW (2/21), and says a new hire will not be made in the immediate future.

SHELTRAW shared her news on FACEBOOK on FRIDAY (2/17), writing, "MONDAY morning is my last air shift on 98 KCQ. I am retiring. I've already worked more years than my dad worked. 45 years goes by so fast. I want another 45 more only doing what I want to do every day. I have worked for the very best radio station in did-MICHIGAN ... I am swallowing hard so I don't blubber. I will miss you more than you will miss me."

TODAY's show served as a special sendoff to SHELTRAW, filled with what the station described as "highlights, memories and visiting dignitaries." Asked what she plans to do next, SHELTRAW replied, “Whatever I want.”

ADDAMS said, “We at MACDONALD BROADCASTING would like to thank BARB for a truly unprecedented run with the company. Her service, success and dedication is unmatched. She will be missed by us and thousands and thousands of mid-MICHIGAN listeners.”





Sheltraw and Kramer





