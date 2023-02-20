Tyler

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS (MWC) LANSING, MI has promoted CHRIS TYLER to Brand Manager, overseeing day-to-day operations for Country WWDK (94.1 DUKE FM) and Rhythmic AC WQTX (STACKS 92), effective immediately. TYLER will continue to host his afternoon drive show on DUKE FM.

MWC LANSING OM TERRY STEVENS commented, "CHRIS is a well-known name in LANSING, and we look forward to expanding his role in our cluster."

Market Manager MARK JAYCOX added, "MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS LANSING is excited to have CHRIS take on this role. His experience as a radio personality and deep connections in the market made him a great addition to our team, but when you add in his humility, team spirit and unending drive, he becomes an invaluable addition to our management team."

TYLER added., "I am very excited to be a part of the MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS family! Thank you to MARK JAYCOX, TERRY STEVENS and the entire MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS - LANSING team for providing this opportunity to serve our community."

