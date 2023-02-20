Coming To Florida, Vegas

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has launched "The COOPER & ANTHONY Show," a new nighttime talk program about sex and relationship advice, weeknights on Rock WRXK (96k-ROCK)/FORT MYERS, FL, Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK)/TAMPA and Alternative KXTE (X1075)/LAS VEGAS from 7p – MIDNIGHT.

Featuring DR. COOPER LAWRENCE, a developmental psychologist and veteran radio personality ANTHONY MICHAELS, have been rocking the airwaves together since 2006. The duo’s syndicated show was heard on over 120 stations and their successful podcast rapidly jumped to #44.

Previously, COOPER co-hosted mornings with SCOTT and TODD at WPLJ for five years, while ANTHONY was in charge of programming WLNK/CHARLOTTE.

Said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP EVP/COO BRIAN BEASLEY, “We could not be more thrilled to launch COOPER and ANTHONY in several of our markets across the country. The show’s content is truly unique and original. Our audiences will love it!”

Added BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE, “As someone who grew up listening to fun and edgy night shows like 'Loveline' and others, I’m very excited to launch the COOPER & ANTHONY show on three of our great rock brands. They will most certainly make radio a lot more interesting at night in FORT MYERS, TAMPA and VEGAS.”

Said COOPER, "This is the show I got into radio to d. I've been waiting for the right team with the same vision. We found it with the amazing folks at BEASLEY. ANTHONY and I can't wait to share this show with our listening family, because it's all about them!”

ANTHONY commented, "I actually started my career with BEASLEY at WCHZ in CHARLOTTE. It’s so great to be back home and have opportunity to work with COOPER again. Talk about coming around full circle!”

