New Streamer In Town

CANYON STAR TV has announced its new streaming platform, which will offer documentaries on DOLLY PARTON, PATSY CLINE, TAMMY WYNETTE, ABBA and THE BEATLES, as well as an array of cooking shows, classic movies, and variety shows including "Live At BILLY BOB’s TEXAS," "Never Lose Heart With CONNIE SMITH," "JIMMY BOWEN & Friends," "TruCountry With HEATHER MYLES" and "Today’s NASHVILLE, Hidden Heritage," among others.

It is available on ROKU, FIRE TV, APPLE TV, GOOGLE PLAY, ANDROID and other platforms. To sign up for free and for further information, visit CANYONSTAR.TV.

Said CANYON STAR TV founder JOEY CANYON, “A little over five years ago, I had the vision of creating a streaming, wholesome family network. A safe haven where parents could watch television with the whole family without fear of questionable language, improper sexual situations, horror, gore or violence. We will continue to provide the very best in quality family entertainment.”

Added CANYON STAR TV co-founder and President KELLY KANTZ, “After years of discussing and planning CANYON STAR TV with JOEY, I am beyond excited to see all of our hard work come to fruition. With the help of the wonderful producers and programmers, we have added fantastic programming and will continue to grow the outlet moving forward. I am very excited to share wonderful family-friendly programming with the world."

