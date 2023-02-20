Mark Elliott: Mornings On Classic Rock Pure

LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS announces it has added a second classic rock offering, CLASSIC ROCK PURE, to its mix of 24/7 formats, a '60s/'70s/'80s-based format featuring a veteran air staff including MARK ELLIOTT for weekday mornings, DAVE O'BRIEN midday and DAN MITCHELL weekday afternoons.

The launch of CLASSIC ROCK PURE, with a dozen affiliates, brings LRN’s total 24/7 music format offerings to18, serving nearly 700 affiliates nationwide including the distribution of JACK-FM.

For more information, visit www.localradionetworks.com or contact EVP PATRICK CROCKER at Pat@localradionetworks.net.

