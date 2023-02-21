Whiley, Silvidi

Former M:M: MUSIC Office Manager, Promotions, CODEX LOCKOUT STUDIOS Manager, and BRIGHTSIDE NETWORK MEDIA OM ALEX WHILEY has joined GLASSNOTE RECORDS as Head of WEST COAST Promotion, based out of GLASSNOTE’s LOS ANGELES office. Meanwhile, back at M:M MUSIC, NICK SILVIDI is joining from TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT to take over WHILEY's position as Office Manager.

GLASSNOTE Head of Promotion MICHAEL STARR said, “I am proud to share that ALEX WHILEY has joined GLASSNOTE'S promotion department on the WEST COAST. For anyone who hasn't met him yet, you're in for a real treat because ALEX is truly a music fan like us. Additionally, his character, his passion, and his follow-through all really stand out to me; he's exactly the type of person I'd want working alongside me. I can't wait to see the positive footprint ALEX delivers our artists, our clients, and our team as we get him settled into this new position. Please join me in welcoming ALEX to GLASSNOTE! His email is alexw@glassnotemusic.com.”

M:M's MEG MCDONALD said, “RENE MAGALLON, CRYSTAL ANN LEA and I couldn’t be happier to have someone with NICK’s experience, passion and know-how joining our promotion family. NICK already has more than a handle on artist relations as well as a knowledge of the music industry with a passion for our format and so many of these traits can’t be taught. He came with such stellar recommendations that it made him hands down the best candidate for the job. And while we will of course miss ALEX who is heading over to GLASSNOTE RECORDS, after over six years with us, we know there is nothing he won’t be able to handle. Also, we’re pretty sure our GLASSNOTE invoices will be getting paid even faster!”

SILVIDI added, “I’ve known about M:M MUSIC for a long time. You can’t have a marketing meeting where their name doesn’t come up as essential to the success of a radio campaign. Their reputation as not only being a promotion power-house, but also incredibly passionate about what they do is well known throughout the industry. I’m beyond excited to work with this strong, talented team who are so integral in the Triple A format.”

