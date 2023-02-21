Sherlow And Amaefule

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has expanded its A&R team in NASHVILLE with the promotion of BRYCE SHERLOW and addition of BENJI AMAEFULE, both to A&R Manager roles.

SHERLOW joined WCM NASHVILLE in 2021 after spending time at CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) and COLLECTIVE ARTISTS MANAGEMENT (CAM), working as a Tour Marketing Asst. and a Digital Coordinator, respectively.

AMAEFULE will be relocating from HOUSTON, where he started working in Country music promotions at COX MEDIA GROUP Country KKBQ (93Q), developing social media content for artists and events. He later served as Head of Artist and Label Partnerships at COUNTRY CENTRAL. AMAEFULE also cultivated his own brand, THEBENJICHORD, for which he interviews NASHVILLE artists and writers and reviews new releases coming out of MUSIC ROW. THEBENJICHORD has amassed more than 48,000 followers on social media.

WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN said, "I’m really happy to welcome passionate young publishers who love music and the writers that create it to our team. It’s been great to see BRYCE grow at WARNER CHAPPELL, and she’s going to continue to charge ahead creatively on MUSIC ROW. We’re also looking forward to welcoming BENJI to MUSIC CITY. Many in the industry have seen his passion for songs and songwriters through his prior work in media, and we’re excited to see him make the jump over to creative as he joins our A&R team.”

SHERLOW said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to receive this promotion onto WARNER CHAPPELL NASHVILLE’s creative team and to be working with an extremely talented roster. Throughout my time at WARNER CHAPPELL, it has been evident to me that this is exactly where I’m supposed to be. I am grateful to BEN and the entire creative staff for believing in me and entrusting me with this increased responsibility. I feel incredibly supported internally and cannot wait to continue fostering relationships and building the careers of our incredible songwriters.”

AMAEFULE added, “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with the amazing team of writers and artists here at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. I’m so excited to learn from BEN and the whole A&R team and know we will do great work together. This is the best time to be a creator and fan of music, and the WARNER CHAPPELL roster has an incredible track record of success. I’m grateful to be a part of this organization and look forward to contributing to the legacy of this team."

