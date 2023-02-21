New Company

Two music and entertainment publicity firms, BB GUN PRESS and MIXEDMEDIAWORKS, have merged as 2b ENTERTAINMENT. The merged company is headed by BB GUN PRESS CEO LUKE BURLAND and MIXEDMEDIAWORKS owner BOBBIE GALE, both former publicists at WARNER RECORDS, with a client roster including BRIAN TYLER, DANNY ELFMAN, HOLLY HUMBERSTONE, JOSH GROBAN, JULIAN CASABLANCAS, JUSTIN TRANTER, MAGGIE LINDEMANN, MEGHAN TRAINOR, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, OK GO, SALEKA SHYAMALAN, SHANIA TWAIN, and STEVE EARLE along with corporate clients CITI, +1 RECORDS, LAYLO, DAD GRASS, MUSERK, and COSM.

"MIXEDMEDIAWORKS was founded on the principle that we only work on projects we believe in,” said GALE. “It means we can remain completely dedicated to the select group of clients we take on. We’re excited to be working with LUKE and her team as they share the same values: honesty, loyalty, hard work, open and constant communication and being the best partners to our clients.

“Our plan is simple: keep working with clients we love, deliver incredible results and have some fun along the way.”

« back to Net News