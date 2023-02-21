Special

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON's next town hall special will be "Workforce in Peril -- NEW JERSEY Cops, Nurses, and Teachers," airing THURSDAY (2/23) at 7p (ET) and hosted by ERIC SCOTT. The panel, made up of union leaders, will include NEW JERSEY STATE POLICEMEN’S BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION VP ROB NIXON, NEW JERSEY FIREFIGHTERS MUTUAL BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION President ED DONNELLY, HEALTH PROFESSIONALS AND ALLIED EMPLOYEES President DEBBIE WHITE, and NEW JERSEY EDUCATION ASSOCIATION President SEAN SPILLER.

“NEW JERSEY is suffering from a severe shortage of police and firefighters, nurses and teachers,” said SCOTT. “Unless these shortages are addressed, the health, education and safety of our entire state will be in jeopardy.”

