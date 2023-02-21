Hoops Fever

The latest blog post by CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD offers highlights from the company's AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP's analysis of the NCAA MARCH MADNESS audience, based on NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH USA+ and MRI SIMMONS USA research.

The highlights include that the audience is more likely to work full time, skews younger than average, and is highly engaged with sports, being more likely to attend sporting events, get sports information on their phones, and play fantasy sports. AM/FM radio listeners to the tournament are also more likely to buy new or used vehicles, switch insurance carriers, move to a new home, and refinance their mortgage.

Read BOUVARD's summary here.

