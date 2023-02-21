New Partnership

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) and BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION (BMAC) are launching a new partnership, ONRAMP, a guaranteed income program for 20 young Black members of the NASHVILLE music community, including artists and industry professionals. The program will include access to professional development opportunities, community mentorship, industry exposure, exclusive ACADEMY membership panels and live events, and visibility with ACADEMY Board members and industry leaders. Each participant will receive a $1,000 monthly stipend for one year. Applications will be available starting in late SPRING, with the program starting in JUNE in celebration of BLACK MUSIC MONTH and to commemorate the BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION’s third anniversary.

The program will initially be funded by the ACM, BMAC and industry partners, and will be operated with social impact agency BREATHEWITHME; Members of the ACM LEVel Up: Lift Every Voice program’s 2022 cohort (NET NEWS, 11/21/22) will also be involved.

ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE said, “The ACADEMY has a rich history of fostering diversity and inclusion in the Country music industry both on stage and behind-the-scenes, and we see this partnership as a particularly impactful way to continue our committed work to making the statement ‘Country music is for Everyone’ a true reality. We’re excited to work with BMAC on this pivotal and transformative work for our NASHVILLE community by increasing opportunities for young professionals from diverse backgrounds in our industry.”

BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION Co-founder/co-chair WILLIE “PROPHET” STIGGERS said, “It speaks volumes for the BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC to join forces to launch a guaranteed income program in NASHVILLE for emerging Black artists and young professionals. I applaud DAMON WHITESIDE, the ACM Board and the LEVEL UP team for sharing our vision and becoming true partners with BMAC on a direct impact solution that will begin to address long standing racial inequalities that exist in this country.”

ACM DEI Task Force Chair and ACM Board Member SHANNON SANDERS added, “I’ve seen firsthand over the past year the commitment and passion of the ACM LEVEL UP rising leaders cohort, and I commend the ACADEMY and BMAC for coming together on this exciting new program. It’s my pleasure to stand alongside other industry leaders to support this important program, especially during BLACK HISTORY MONTH. The ACADEMY continues to play a pivotal role in ushering in a new era in Country music by truly supporting and lifting up those underrepresented in the industry.”

