January '23 PPM Ratings

Ah, JANUARY. That time when our long national nightmare of having the ghost of BURL IVES fouling our airwaves is finally over. It is also a time when audiences slowly drift back to their preferred haunts and frequencies. This survey ran from JANUARY 5th through FEBRUARY 1st. It featured one federally mandated three-day weekend, playoff football and a lot of really cold weather. How did that affect listening patterns? That is what The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our partners in data from XTRENDS – are here to find out.

NEW YORK: The Lite Is Still Bright

Santa’s departure led to the inevitable ratings downfall for iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) but the station remained #1 with the 6+ crowd. This year’s drop (10.4-6.5) left it in a better position than last year’s 6.0 share. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3 FM) had its best book in over a year (5.1-5.9) to move up to #2, while AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS ended a five-book slide as it rose from #7 to #3 (4.1-5.6). MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS slipped to #4 with its smallest share since JULY (5.9-5.5). SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) dipped to #5 (5.5-5.2). However, the station received an additional 1.0 share from its stream. AUDACY News WINS dropped to #7 (4.6-4.6). Another stream beneficiary was AUDACY Sports WFAN (W- FAN). The stick had the station at #12 (3.1-3.3). The stream added an additional 2.0 share. WLTW remained in cume control, despite a 21.2% decline (4,628,200-3,645,500). The market fell by 1.9%.

WLTW was #1 25-54 for the third straight survey. WSKQ repeated at #2 but with its smallest share since AUGUST. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) was back at #3 with a solid increase, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU remained at #4 with a slight decrease. AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) stepped up to #5 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER, while WBLS was down for the third book in a row as it dipped to #6.

If the old quote that 80 percent of success is just showing up is true, then WSKQ was living the dream. The station was flat but moved up to #1 18-34 for the first time in over a year. WLTW dropped down to #2 and was not too far ahead of WHTZ, which stepped up to #3 with its first up book since OCTOBER. WNEW landed its largest share in over a year as it leapt from #10 to #4. WKTU repeated at #5 with a small increase. WBLS dropped four places to #7 where it was tied with WAXQ.

Though WLTW lost most of its HOLIDAY book increase, it remained #1 18-49 for the third book in a row. WHTZ stepped up to #2 with a solid increase and was less than a share off the lead. WSKQ dipped to #3 with its lowest score since MAY. A flat WKTU was back at #4, while WNEW moved up a slot to #5 as it rebounded from a down book. WBLS dipped to #6 with its smallest share since SEPTEMBER.

LOS ANGELES: Still The KOST Of The Town

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST proved that all that holiday hoopla is just icing on the figgy pudding. The station was #1 6+ for the seventh straight survey (13.1-6.8) as it bested last year’s number (6.3). AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) remained in second place (4.7-4.9), while AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) had its best book since APRIL (3.4-4.7) to advance three squares to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) had its first up book since SEPTEMBER (3.9-4.6) as it inched up to #4. TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) slipped to #5 (4.2-4.3), while iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A posted its lowest score since FEBRUARY (4.4-4.1) as it dropped three slots to #6. Despite a 32.8% decrease, KOST still had the most listeners (3,323,200-2,231,800). The market was up by 0.6%.

Despite shedding nearly half its previous 25-54 share, KOST was #1 for the third book in a row. However, the top four stations in this demo were separated by less than a half share. KRTH stepped up to #2 with its highest mark since OCTOBER. KLVE slipped to #3 with a slight decrease and was tied with KBIG, which rebounded from a down book. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM) repeated at #5 but with its largest share since JUNE. KTWV was up five places to #6 with its best showing since MAY.

KIIS had its best 18-34 book in over a year, which drove the station from #5 to #1. KOST slipped to #2 and was about a half share behind. However, the station fared much better than last year when the post-holiday malaise dropped it to #9. KRTH slipped to #3 as it returned most of last survey’s big increase. KBIG moved up to #4 as it ended a three-book slide. KTWV had a huge share increase as it rocketed from a tie at #15 to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) landed its lowest share since APRIL as it fell three places to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) was down for the fourth straight survey as is slid from #4 to #7.

The 18-49 competition was very tight as six stations were within about a half-share of the lead. KOST did lose more than half its previous share but was #1 for the third book in a row. It was joined there by KLVE, which stepped up from #2 despite a small decrease. KBIG inched up to #3 with a solid increase, while KIIS was up to #4 with its highest mark since AUGUST. A flat KRTH (no conspiracy theories, please) slipped to #5, while KTWV jumped from a tie at #11 to #6.

CHICAGO: The Lite Flickered

As expected, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) saw a dramatic deflation in its number (14.8-7.3). However, the station was still #1 6+ and was well ahead of last year’s 5.1 share. Making a bold and daring move was AUDACY AAA WXRT, which had its best outing in over a year (3.1-6.1) as it rocketed from #9 to #2. HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1FM THE DRIVE) ended a four-book slide (5.0-5.9) but still dipped to #3. AUDACY News WBBM-A repeated at #4 (4.8-4.5). HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) was back at #5 (3.7-4.3). It was joined in that space by iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), which advanced from a tie at #10 (2.9-4.3). Both stations had their largest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) had its smallest share in over a year (5.0-4.2) as it dropped from a tie at #2 to #7. WLIT surrendered 38.7% of its cume but still had the most listeners (2,577,300-1,579,500). The market was off by 0.4%.

Though WLIT was unable to post a double-digit 25-54 share for the third book in a row, it managed to stay on top of the leaderboard. WTMX repeated at #2 with its best showing in over a year and was about a half share off the lead. WXRT zoomed from #12 to #3, a position it last reached as recently as NOVEMBER. A flat TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) dipped to #4, while WKSC repeated at #5 with a large increase. Just two surveys ago, the station was tied at #15. SBS Regional Mexican WLEY (LA LEY 107.9) fell five places to #9 with a small decrease.

It’s been a bit since WKSC was #1 18-34. That would have been in APRIL when it had a share of the lead. Well, the station is back as it jumped from #5 to #1 with its best book in exactly a year. It also held more than a share lead over two challengers in second place. AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) inched up from #3 with a slight increase, while WDRV advanced to #2 from a tie at #6 as it bounced back from a down book. WOJO slipped to #4 with its lowest mark since MARCH, while WLIT dropped from first to fifth – exactly where it was last JANUARY. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI fell from #4 into a four-way tie at #10 with WTMX, CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101) and AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM (B96).

Yes, WLIT lost more than half of its previous 18-49 share. However, the station was still #1 for the third straight survey. WOJO repeated at #2 with a slight decrease and was a little more than a half share off the pace. WKSC and WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ had huge increases. WKSC moved from #8 to #3 with its best outing since SEPTEMBER, while WBEZ was up three places to #4 with its highest score in over a year. WUSN dipped to #5, despite landing its largest share since JULY. It was paired with WDRV, which rose from #9 as it ended a three-book slide. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS) dropped five slots to #8, while WLEY fell into a tie at #9 with WTMX.

SAN FRANCISCO: Holiday Echoes

At BONNEVILLE AC KOIT, the elves have left the building. As a result, the station’s 6+ share went down (15.5-8.1). However, it was still #1 6+ and easily outpaced last year’s 5.9 tally. AUDACY News KCBS-A repeated at #2 (6.7-6.9), while iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) stepped up to #3 with its, uh, breeziest performance in over a year (4.4-6.5). KQED INC. N/T KQED dipped to #4 (5.9-6.1), while BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) was up to #5 as it ended a two-book slide (3.5-4.3). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL was a beat behind at #6 with its highest share in over a year (4.0-4.2). KOIT was in its usual position atop the cume leaderboard, despite a 24.4% decrease (1,676,600-1,267,200). The market was down 2.6%.

Way back in NOVEMBER, KOIT and KMVQ were tied at #1 25-54. Then that whole holiday blitz happened. KOIT continued to lead the market and just grabbed its fifth straight victory. KMVQ saw the unsurprising share decline while the lords were a-leaping, but the station is just about back to where it was as it held on at #2. The only issue is that the gap between the two stations was approaching two shares. KISQ rose to #3 as it regained most of last survey’s huge share loss. A flat KQED slipped to #4, while KMEL dipped to #5 but with its largest share since APRIL.

So KOIT ditches all that performance-enhancing music and what happens? It’s #1 18-34 for the eleventh book in a row and in double digits for the sixth time during that span. Mistletoe? We don’t need no stinkin’ mistletoe! KMEL could not repeat last survey’s double-digit performance but remained #2 for the third book in a row. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WiLD 94.9) was still the #3 station as it ended a two-book slide. KMVQ repeated at #4 but with its highest share since AUGUST, while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) held steady at #5 as it got back about half of last survey’s large share loss.

As with the previous demo, KOIT turned it up to eleven 18-49 wins in a row, despite the post-holiday letdown. KMEL remained a distant #2 with a small decrease, while KMVQ was back at #3 with a solid increase. KISQ advanced two spaces to #4 as it ended a three-book slide. KYLD slipped to #5, even though it rebounded from a down book. KIOI dipped to #6 despite a solid increase. It was just a beat in front of AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3), which advanced from #10 to #7 with its best performance since JULY.

DALLAS-FT. WORTH: Yeah, That’s The Ticket

That a sports station in DALLAS-FT. WORTH is #1 6+ during football season is not really that much of an upset. However, when you realize that CUMULUS Sports KTCK (THE TICKET 96.7FM/1310AM) is NOT the COWBOYS’ flagship, it does get your attention. The station rose from a tie at #6 with its highest share in over a year (3.8-6.2). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) repeated at #2 (4.9-5.0), while AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LUV) was back at #3 (4.4-4.7). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) remained at #4 (4.1-4.5), while SERVICE Urban AC KRNB (SMOOTH R&B 105.7) was still the #5 station (3.9-4.4). Close behind at #6 was TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1), which ended a steep seven-book slide (3.8-4.2). Rudolph has exited the reindeer games at iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) and that caused the station to fall from #1 to #7 (9.1-3.9). A year ago, it clocked a 4.3 share. KLUV moved into the leadership position on the cume chart with a 6.2% increase (912,700-968,900). The market shrank by 1.8%.

KHKS had its best 25-54 outing since AUGUST and that propelled the station to #1. KZPS moved up to within a share of the lead at #2 as it bounced back from a down book. KLNO remained at #3 with a slight increase, while KTCK regained all of last survey’s share loss – plus a little extra – as it rocketed from a tie at #16 to #4. AUDACY Regional Mexican KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5) ended a three-book slide as it moved from a tie at #12 to #5. Close behind at #6 was CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF), while KDGE dropped from #1 to #7. AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7) dropped from #5 into a tie at #10 with CUMULUS Country KSCS and AUDACY Sports KRLD (105.3 THE FAN).

There was a lot to unpack in the 18-34 arena. KHKS stepped up to #1 with a small increase and opened up a wide lead over KVIL, which moved up to #2 as it got back a bit of last survey’s huge share loss. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) inched up to #3 with a small increase, while SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY came close to tripling its previous share as it made the leap o’ the month from a tie at #21 to #4. KDGE slid from #1 into a three-way tie at #5. The other two players in that space were KSCS – which rose from #13 – and KLNO, which dipped from #4.

The 18-49 race was very close as the top three stations were separated by less than a half share. KLNO assumed control of the demo, despite its fifth consecutive down book. KHKS stepped up to #2 with a small increase, while KMVK moved from a tie at #7 to #3 with its highest score since JULY. KPLX left that #7 tie to claim the #4 spot. KDGE slid from #1 into a tie at #5 with KRNB. KRLD and KVIL had been tied at #4. Both stations had small decreases and landed at #7 and #8, respectively.

This ends our first look at the first book of 2023. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will now huddle up and regroup in preparation for round two. This one will feature HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON, DC, PHILADELPHIA and BOSTON.

