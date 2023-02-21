Harrison (Photo: Harrison Family)

BMG has signed a new catalogue recordings agreement with GEORGE HARRISON, bringing his solo work to DARK HORSE RECORDS/BMG together with his music publishing catalogue for the first time ever, under one roof, solely at BMG. In celebration of HARRISON’s 80th birthday, DARK HORSE/BMG have released his entire catalogue in DOLBY ATMOS surround sound exclusively on APPLE MUSIC.

HARRISON’s recorded catalogue features 12 studio albums of solo works including his debut WONDERWALL MUSIC (soundtrack to the film WONDERWALL), the triple album ALL THINGS MUST PASS featuring the #1 single "My Sweet Lord", "What Is Life", "Isn’t It A Pity", "All Things Must Pass"; and the US #1 LIVING IN THE MATERIAL WORLD featuring the single "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)", through the Platinum-certified CLOUD NINE featuring his #1 charting cover of "Got My Mind Set On You", to his final studio album BRAINWASHED featuring "Marwa Blues".

The catalogue also includes the live double album LIVE IN JAPAN, featuring ERIC CLAPTON; four compilations LET IT ROLL - SONGS BY GEORGE HARRISON, EARLY TAKES Vol 1, THE APPLE YEARS 1968-1975, and THE DARK HORSE YEARS 1976-1992.

The partnership expands on the relationship with HARRISON’s legendary DARK HORSE RECORDS as the boutique music company with BMG serving as its global partner and infrastructure across recorded music, music publishing, and merchandise, while developing further areas of business.

BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH said, “This is a banner day for BMG, bringing together for the first time the song and recorded rights of one of the greatest musicians in popular music history under one roof. Only BMG can do this. We look forward to working with the GEORGE HARRISON ESTATE and DARK HORSE RECORDS to promote GEORGE’s peerless music to generations old and new.”

BMG Pres./Repertoire & Marketing, NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES THOMAS SCHERER said, “For years we have had an amazing partnership with DHANI [HARRISON] and DAVID [ZONSHINE] that continues to grow to this day. What began as working with DHANI on his own albums and publishing, to the re-launch and expansion of the DARK HORSE RECORDS business, together we believe in providing white glove service for artists, globally, with enormous opportunities to grow. We are proud to bring all of GEORGE HARRISON’s music together, under one roof, and are very grateful for OLIVIA and DHANI’s trust in BMG.”

