Lennon (Photo: Marilyn Clark)

JULIAN LENNON and THE WHITE FEATHER FOUNDATION are partnering with FUTURE YOUTH RECORDS on its youth-led THINK EARTH music campaign to raise critical funds for environmental justice.

FUTURE YOUTH RECORDS' THINK EARTH campaign EP, which will be released on EARTH DAY, April 22nd, will feature several of FYR's international artist partners covering LENNON's 1991 hit "Saltwater." Plus, the EP will include German youth artist JOSH HEITZLER's remix of "Save Me" from LENNON's latest release, "Jude", which debuted in SEPTEMBER. LENNON's single “Lucky Ones,” from the album, also centers around an environmental theme. Other FYR artist partners will write the remainder of songs on the EP. Special guest session musicians on the “Saltwater” cover will also include EVA GARDNER, JIM KELTNER, STEVE PORCARO, LAURENCE JUBER, and DAVE SHUL.

Executive Dir./FUTURE YOUTH RECORDS JASON WALL said, “We must all work together in a cross-generational partnership if we are to solve our most critical problems like the climate crisis. This project represents the power of what can be done if done together. We ask others to join us in support and solidarity as a partner by doing whatever they can to ensure this important work can continue".

THE WHITE FEATHER FOUNDATION and FUTURE YOUTH RECORDS will share in the proceeds equally, with The wHITE fEATHER fOUNDATION's share going directly to the SAVE THE MIRNING SEA COUNTRY Campaign to help preserve critical biodiversity and protect a sacred Aboriginal culture. FUTURE YOUTH RECORDS' proceeds will continue to support Gen Z artists to inspire environmental change and social justice through music.

LENNON founded THE WHITE FEATHER FOUNDATION in 2007 to address environmental and humanitarian issues. Click here for more information.

