BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON "FELGER & MAZZ" co-host TONY MASSAROTTI has apologized for a comment on FRIDAY's show about two Black men standing behind his co-host MICHAEL FELGER while the latter was broadcasting remotely from NEW ORLEANS. THE BOSTON GLOBE reports that MASSAROTTI told FELGER, “I want to know now who the two guys behind you are, that’s what I want to know. Because if I were you… “They can’t hear us, right? OK, so I would be careful if I were you, because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car.”

On MONDAY's show, MASSAROTTI, saying that he had intended to make fun of FELGER and a previous incident in which FELGER's car was stolen in NEW ORLEANS, said, “Late in the show on FRIDAY, I made some comments that angered and upset some people, and rightfully so. I wish I could take them back. I can’t. They were insensitive. They were hurtful. And frankly, they hurt the cause for those of us who believe in racial and social equality and all of those things. And I do. I’m on that side of the line, which is what made this thing so difficult in so many different ways. So I owe everyone an apology.”

