The CAMP PUNKSYLVANIA MUSIC & CAMPING FESTIVAL will be scheduled for SEPTEMBER 1-3 at the CIRCLE DRIVE-IN THEATER in SCRANTON, PA, and also announced their first EUROPEAN artist set to perform at the 3rd annual event.

The current confirmed artists to appear at CAMP PUNKSYLVANIA include:

THE SUICIDE MACHINES (MICHIGAN)

BAD COP BAD COP (CALIFORNIA)

TSUNAMI BOMB (CALIFORNIA)

THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS (UNITED KINGDOM)

WAR ON WOMEN (MARYLAND)

THE POTATO PIRATES (COLORADO)

BELVEDERE (CANADA)

THE DOLLYROTS (CALIFORNIA)

MIKEY ERG (NEW JERSEY)

LENNY LASHLEY (MASSACHUSETTS)

FROGGY (PENNSYLVANIA)

DISSIDENTE (PENNSYLVANIA)

FAT CHANCE (PENNSYLVANIA)

WORKING CLASS STIFFS (NEW YORK)

THE WHAT NOWS?! (PENNSYLVANIA)

THE JASONS (NEW JERSEY)

STOP THE PRESSES (NEW YORK)

THE SQUALORS (PENNSYLVANIA)

SCOTT REYNOLDS OF ALL (NEW YORK)

ÅSMR (OHIO)

BLACK GUY FAWKES & THE CO-CONSPIRATORS (MARYLAND)

