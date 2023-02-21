March 17th From OVO Arena Wembley

ALL TIME LOW’s Tell Me I’m Alive album release show from LONDON’s OVO ARENA WEMBLEY on MARCH 17th will be Global Livestream Broadcast to celebrate the release of the band’s ninth album.

"We're excited to announce that the WEMBLEY show, our album release celebration, will now be a live stream event for the world to join in,” said frontman ALEX GASKARTH. "We know it's going to be a really special, fun night and we wanted to make sure as many of our fans around the world would have the chance to be involved and participate."

ALL TIME LOW's album release show is the final stop on the BALTIMORE band’s current EUROPEAN tour. ON AIR has partnered with ONE TREE PLANTED, a non-profit charity, and will plant one tree for every ticket purchased for the ALL TIME LOW live stream show from the On Air website. The cinematic livestream will be available to watch for two years on demand. For tickets, click here.

