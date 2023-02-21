Cancelled

THE VERGE’s HOT POD is reporting that NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK and PRX have cancelled "THE TAKEAWAY" after 15 years. A memo obtained by HOT POD blamed "declines in audience and station carriage," "pre-existing financial deficits," and "the revenue headwinds we -- like all media organizations -- face in this current climate" for the cancellation, with the last episode scheduled for JUNE 2nd.

The show's host, MELISSA HARRIS-PERRY, tweeted on FRIDAY, "The producers, editors, directors and team of @TheTakeaway deserve SO MUCH BETTER than this. This team is exceptional. Cancelling this show in this way is an act of institutional cruelty and abuse by the executives of @WNYC. I will stand for them until the end."

