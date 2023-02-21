Sold Out In 5 Days

THE AWAKENING FOUNDATION, a nonprofit arm of AWAKENING EVENTS, has sold out the '3rd Annual K-LOVE Presents Live at RED ROCKS' at the RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE in MORRISON, COLORADO, just outside of DENVER.



The first night (8/1) sold out in just 72 hours and will feature ZACH WILLIAMS, WE THE KINGDOM, CAIN, ANNE WILSON, BLESSING OFFOR, and HOPE DARST. The second evening (8/2), is scheduled to have performances by MERCYME, JEREMY CAMP, UNSPOKEN, RYAN STEVENSON, and JON REDDICK.



"Every year we look forward to our annual RED ROCKS concerts and events, and we're thrilled to share both nights are sold out," shared AWAKENING EVENTS Pres./Founder DAN FIFE. "The first night sold out in a record 72 hours, the fastest-selling night ever of the two-day event. This is also CCM's second fastest-selling RED ROCKS show, with only THIRD DAY’s final Farewell Tour stop in 2018 reaching a quicker sell-out. Many folks in the industry believe shows automatically sell out at this historic venue since it's the best outdoor theater in the world, but they have many shows and events there each year that don't sell out. I am so proud of our team and all of the strategy and work they put in every single day to make this happen.”



The event is supported by ALTRUA HEALTHSHARE and WORLD VISION.

