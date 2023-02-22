Conway

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES afternoon host SIMON CONWAY reports that the signs are clear that the 2024 presidential election season has begun, judging by the parade of Republican candidates showing up to guest on his show a year in advance of the IOWA Republican caucus.

"The parade of potential Presidents is underway," CONWAY tells ALL ACCESS, noting that he hosted former VP MIKE PENCE last week and former U.N. Ambassador and SOUTH CAROLINA Gov. NIKKI HALEY and Sen. TIM SCOTT (R-SC) this week, and will be interviewing DONALD TRUMP next week.

