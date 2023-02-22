Paisley (Photo Randy Miramontez Shutterstock.com)

After well over 20 years on the ARISTA NASHVILLE roster, Country star BRAD PAISLEY has signed with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE (UMGN), where he will be part of the label group's EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE imprint. His first song for the label, "Same Here," will be released on FRIDAY (2/24). The signing reunites PAISLEY with UMGN Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN and President CINDY MABE. DUNGAN signed PAISLEY to his first deal with ARISTA in the late '90s, and MABE was his marketing point person early in his career.

The three-time GRAMMY AWARD-winner is finishing his next studio album, the first for UMG NASHVILLE, which is expected to drop later this year. "Same Here" was written by PAISLEY, LEE THOMAS MILLER, and TAYLOR GOLDSMITH, and produced by LUKE WOOTEN.

PAISLEY said, "There were two people that should get the credit that you even know my name - MIKE DUNGAN and CINDY MABE. I ran into MIKE at the fishing department at WALMART after having met with several labels, and he talked me into signing my first deal with ARISTA. They assigned this woman named CINDY MABE to me. We graduated the same day at BELMONT. I got to work with her on my first few albums, and now I get to work with her at UMG. CINDY’s a genius and terrific human being. She heard what I was up to with the new music, and she pointed me further into the direction I was headed. I’ve never had this kind of enthusiasm and empowerment. She said, ‘Make music that matters.’ It’s an amazing thing to work with MIKE and CINDY again. It’s great to know they believe in this music as much as I do."

"BRAD is a true creative," said MABE. "He has no boundaries to what he uses as his canvas. He has used his voice and his words as a gift to heal the world through his philanthropy, his songwriting, his guitar playing, his entertaining, his music videos, his sense of humor, and his heart. He has been a part of the Country music duo with CARRIE UNDERWOOD that helped define Country music to the world. And getting to reunite with my friend and collaborator in his next creative adventure is something I’ve wanted for a long time. I cannot wait for him to share the music he has created with the world."

(L-R) Bill Simmons (The AMG), Brad Paisley, Cindy Mabe (UMGN), Kendal Marcy (The AMG)

« see more Net News