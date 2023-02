Canadian Rankers

TRITON DIGITAL's CANADA Podcast Ranker for JANUARY 2023, based on average weekly downloads has NBCUNIVERSAL's "DATELINE NBC" atop the English-language chart and the CBC's "FRONT BURNER," "THE CURRENT," and "CBC NEWS: THE WORLD THIS HOUR" leading Canadian-produced shows. On the French-language chart, "SEXE ORAL" is the leader, with RADIO-CANADA's "RADIOJOURNAL" and QUB's RICHARD MARTINEAU next. SIRIUSXM PODCAST NETWORK topped the network chart. As with the U.S. rankers, several prominent podcast companies and podcasts do not participate in TRITON's measurement and are not listed, including CORUS' CURIOUSCAST, SPOTIFY, and BELL MEDIA/iHEARTRADIO.

The top 10s:

Top Podcasts:

1. DATELINE NBC, NBCUNIVERSAL

2. SMARTLESS, WONDERY

3. FRONT BURNER, CBC

4. CRIME JUNKIE, AUDIOCHUCK

5. MORBID, WONDERY

6. MY FAVORITE MURDER, WONDERY

7. ON PURPOSE WITH JAY SHETTY, SIRIUSXM PODCAST NETWORK

8. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND, SIRIUSXM PODCAST NETWORK

9. THE CURRENT, CBC

10. CBC NEWS: THE WORLD THIS HOUR, CBC

Canadian-Made English Podcasts:

1. FRONT BURNER, CBC

2. THE CURRENT, CBC

3. CBC NEWS: THE WORLD THIS HOUR, CBC

4. CBC NEWS: WORLD REPORT, CBC

5. IDEAS, CBC

6. CBC NEWS: THE WORLD AT SIX, CBC

7. UNCOVER, CBC

8. Q, CBC

9. SOMEONE KNOWS SOMETHING, CBC

10. AS IT HAPPENS, CBC

Canadian-Made French Podcasts:

1. SEXE ORAL, TPX PODCAST NETWORK

2. RADIOJOURNAL, RADIO-CANADA

3. RICHARD MARTINEAU, QUB

4. LES CHRONIQUES DE PIERRE-YVES MCSWEEN, COGECO MEDIA

5. LA POCHE BLEUE, COGECO MEDIA

6. BENOIT DUTRIZAC, QUB

7. BULLETIN RÉSEAU, RADIO-CANADA

8. RDI EXPRESS, RADIO-CANADA

9. MARIO DUMONT, QUB

10. SANS FILTRE PODCAST, TPX PODCAST NETWORK

