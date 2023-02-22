Walk Of Fame

The PHILADELPHIA MUSIC ALLIANCE has announced the 2023 inductees for its WALK OF FAME on the city's Avenue of the Arts, a section of Broad Street south of CITY HALL. This year's class includes BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA host JOHN DEBELLA; iHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS-F/PHILADELPHIA host PATTY JACKSON; former PENNSYLVANIA Governor ED RENDELL; actor/singer LESLIE ODOM, JR.; the BACON BROTHERS (actor KEVIN BACON and brother MICHAEL BACON); THE TYMES; and the late conductor JAMES DEPRIEST.

The new inductees' plaques will be unveiled on APRIL 10th before a gala; the PMA will also present a special award honoring the "Sound of PHILADELPHIA" and producers KENNY GAMBLE, LEON HUFF, and THOM BELL.

“The WALK OF FAME is the city’s most impressive public monument to the people who have made Philadelphia a great music city,” said PMA Managing Dir. MARK SCHULZ. “Our 2023 inductees have deeply influenced how music is experienced not only in PHILADELPHIA, but around the world. We are excited to honor these incredible artists, bands, and personalities on Broad Street this APRIL.”

