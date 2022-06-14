January '23 PPM Ratings

Now that all the carefully hung stockings have been stowed in their proper bins, the millions of pine needles have been vacuumed up and the kids have already tired of their holiday toys, the real joy of JANUARY begins. That’s when the great migration of radio listeners resumes. Those who were drawn like moths to the flame by the siren sounds of BURL IVES and his lot began the journey back to their preferred feeding (or mating) grounds. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in conjunction with the numbers crunchers from XTRENDS – are here to document that process. This survey ran from JANUARY 5th through FEBRUARY 1st and looked something like this:

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Christmas Is A Distraction

The last thing iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) needs is help from BURL IVES and his ilk. The station saw a decline in its 6+ share (14.7-9.6) but remained in its customary #1 position and beat last year’s 7.4 share. COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) had its best book since SEPTEMBER (5.1-6.1) as it soared from #5 to #2. KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ dipped to #3, despite a slight increase (5.8-6.0). AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) stepped down to #4 (5.6-5.7) where it was met by iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) (5.2-5.7). Despite a 26.8% decline, KODA was still the cume commander (2,279,500-1,668,700). The market was off by 0.7%.

Not only did KODA capture the 25-54 flag for the eighth book in a row, the station was in double digits for the third straight survey. KTBZ repeated at #2 with its best outing in over a year and was about a share off the lead. KSBJ also had its highest share in over a year as it advanced two spaces to #3. COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q) slipped to #4 with a small decrease, while cluster bruh KGLK was up to #5 as it bounced back from a down book. KKHH landed its lowest share since FEBRUARY as it slid to #6.

When it comes to 18-34, you can’t stop KODA – you can only hope to contain it. The station was #1 for the eighth straight survey and hit double digits for the sixth time in that span. KKHH was up four slots to #2 with a huge increase but remained about two shares off the lead. KTBZ was a beat behind at #3 after landing its largest share since SEPTEMBER. AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) received a rather large influx of share – its best book in over a year – as it vaulted from #9 to #4. KGLK dipped to #5 despite bouncing back from a down book. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) hit its lowest mark in over a year and dropped from a tie at #4 into a tie at #10 with CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE.

As with the two previous demos, KODA was #1 18-49 for the eighth book in a row. However, it was hearing footsteps as KTBZ landed its largest share in over to remain at #2 and as close to forging a tie as it mathematically possible. KKHH repeated at #3 with its best book in over a year but it was better than two shares behind the leaders. KSBJ stepped up to #4 with a slight increase, while KKBQ dipped to #5.

ATLANTA: Watchin’ The River Flow

After taking a couple of books off, COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) was back at #1 6+ (8.0-8.3). This was the tenth straight survey where the station exceeded an eight share. URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) was forced to step down to #2 (8.3-7.9), while COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) moved up to #3 (6.9-6.6). COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A bounced back from its smallest share of the year (4.4-6.3) to advance three spaces to #4. COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) inched up to #5 (5.4-5.4). The market’s designated home of the holiday hits was SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH). It swam downstream from #2 to #6 (8.1-5.3). This was a bit better than last year’s 4.5 share and #7 finish. AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103) returned all of last survey’s large increase (5.6-4.6) as it slid to #7. It was partnered with URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9), which moved up from #9 with its highest share in over a year (3.2-4.6). After a survey off, WSRV was back in the cume driver’s seat with a 1.9% increase (792,600-807,400). The market was essentially flat.

For the seventh straight survey, WAMJ was in control of the 25-54 demo. Though the station was off this time, it still held about a share and a half advantage over WSRV, which rose from #5 to #2 as it halted a three-book slide. WHTA again posted its largest share in over a year and that elevated the station from #7 to #3. WSB repeated at #4 with a slight increase, while WVEE slid to #5, thus ending its three-book surge. WFSH dropped from #2 to #6.

This was the third time in the last four surveys that WSB was #1 18-34. The station was off a bit but opened up a commanding lead over a pair of stations hanging out at #2. WFSH remained in place despite losing a rather large chunk of share, while WVEE stepped up from #4 with a small increase. Three – count ’em – three stations were circling each other at #4. CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) dipped from #3 with its lowest score in over a year, while iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL) advanced from #7 with its highest share in over a year. WSRV was up from #6 with a strong increase. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) slid two spots to #7 with a slight decrease.

WSB posted its best 18-49 number in over a year to rise from #3 to #1. This ended the two-book winning streak for WAMJ, which slipped to #2. The stations were separated by the thinnest of margins. WHTA again had its best outing in over a year to leap from #7 to #3. Close behind was WSRV, which went from #6 to #4 as it ended a three-book slide. WVEE dropped three places to #5 as it returned most of last survey’s large increase, while WWWQ stepped down to #6 with a slight decrease. WFSH dropped from #4 to #8.

WASHINGTON, DC: The Big WAMU

The juggernaut that is AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU continued to steamroll the market. The station was in its customary spot atop the 6+ leaderboard and landed a double-digit share for the tenth book in a row (11.3-12.9). HUBBARD News WTOP bounced back from a down book as it stepped up to #2 (7.8-8.6). ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS posted its largest share since JULY as it inched up to #3 (5.5-7.2). As the elves deserted iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH, the station was down two places to #4 (10.9-6.5). Last year it scored a 7.5 share. URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) had its best book since SEPTEMBER (4.1-5.0) as it moved up to #5. Meanwhile, HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR had its smallest share in over a year (5.2-4.6) as it dipped to #6. WASH lost 23.7% of its cume but was still #1 in that category (1,135,800-866,600). The market was down an eye-popping 6.8%.

After two books away , WGTS was back at #1 25-54 with its largest share since JULY. This was the fifth time in the last nine surveys that the station was in that position. WAMU was back at #2 with its best showing since FEBRUARY, while WASH slipped from first to third with its lowest score in over a year. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS moved up to #4 with a slight increase and was partnered with iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101), which had a slight decrease. WMMJ advanced three spaces to #6, while WHUR dropped three slots to #7 where it was tied with AUDACY Urban WPGC.

WAMU was back, after a two-book interlude, at #1 and in double digits 18-34. This was the ninth time over the last 14 surveys that the station was in double digits in this demo. WPGC moved up to #2 with its best showing in over a year. Alas, it still trailed WAMU by better than four shares. WKYS ended a two-book slide as it stepped up to #3. WASH’s Santa-fueled two-book winning streak ground to a halt as the station landed at #4. WGTS got back all of last survey’s huge share loss – plus a little extra – as it jumped from a tie at #9 to #5. WWDC and WHUR had been tied at #5. Both stations had down books as they landed at #6 and #7, respectively.

WGTS was back in double digits for the first time since JULY as it ascended the 18-49 throne. WAMU repeated at #2 with a small increase but remained about two shares off the lead. WASH slipped from first to third, while WKYS stepped up to #4 with a solid showing. WWDC dipped to #5 with a small decrease. WPGC was not far behind as it stood alone at #6 with a slight increase.

PHILADELPHIA: Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

That will be today’s earworm. As Santa’s sleigh disappeared over the horizon, the 6+ competition was in a state of flux. BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK had its best performance since JUNE (6.0-7.3) as it jumped from #4 to #1. AUDACY Sports WIP was still living high on EAGLES wings as it flew from #5 to #2 (5.9-6.9). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS was up for the third book in a row (6.5-6.6) as it slipped to #3. BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR was up two slots to #4 as it stopped a four-book slide (5.4-6.5). AUDACY News KYW-A dropped to #5 (6.2-5.8). It was met there by AUDACY AC WBEB (B101), which fell from #1 (16.8-5.8). Last year the station had a 4.8 share. WBEB still had the most listeners (1,662,600-1,033,400) – a 37.8% decrease. The market was up 0.6%.

After ceding the last two surveys to BRENDA LEE, WMMR was back on top of the 25-54 leaderboard. However, the station did not return to double-digit territory. WIP was about a share behind as it rose to #2 with a strong increase. WDAS was off slightly but stepped up to #3. WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY rebounded from a down book to move up to #4, while WBEB ended its two-book winning streak as it landed at #5. Not far behind at #6 was BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM), which also rebounded from a down book. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) had a slight increase but still fell from #5 to #9.

While WBEB did shed a lot of holiday weight, the station was #1 18-34 for the third straight survey. The same thing happened last year. WMMR had its best book since SEPTEMBER to repeat at #2 and narrow the margin to less than a half share. WMGK stood alone at #3 with a strong increase, while WIOQ stepped down to #4 despite a slight gain. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) moved up to #5 with its highest mark since JULY. WDAS dipped to #6 despite its biggest share since MARCH.

WMMR returned to familiar territory as it moved up to #1 18-49 after a two-book hiatus. WIP advanced two place to #2 with a huge increase but was a still a share off the pace. WDAS was back at #3 with a slight decrease, while WBEB dropped from first to fourth. WMGK stood alone at #5 with a solid increase. WUSL dropped from the tie at #5 into a tie at #9 with iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WUMR (RUMBA 106.1)

BOSTON: Hub-a, Hub-a

Now that the scourge of holiday tunes has been erased from the airwaves, BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) was back in its usual position of dominating the 6+ playing field (8.0-8.8). The race was for second place as the next four stations were within a share of one another. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX had its best showing in over a year (5.3-6.1) to move up two slots to #2. BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR repeated at #3 as it ended a three-book slide (5.6-5.7). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) stood alone at #4 (5.3-5.5), while iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A stepped up to #5 with its best book since OCTOBER (4.8-5.3). Santa’s favorite station was AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7). It dropped from #1 to #7 (12.5-4.2). Last year it landed a 6.8 share. It was tied with BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9), which turned it up from #11 with its highest share in over a year (3.0-4.2). WMJX was still the cume leader, despite a 31.1% decrease (1,214,200-837,00). The market was up a modest 0.1%.

For the eleventh time in the last 14 surveys, WBZ was in double digits 25-54. The station was also back at #1. WXKS stepped up to #2 as it rebounded from a down book but was about five shares off the pace. WBQT again posted its largest share in over a year as it rose from #7 to #3. WZLX repeated at #4 with a slight increase, while WMJX dropped from #1 to #5. WROR remained close behind at #6 with a small decrease. AUDACY Sports WEEI fell from #5 into a tie at #9 with BEASLEY Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5).

The 18-34 contest was a two-team race. WBZ was back on top with its best showing since MAY. WZLX moved up to #2 with its highest mark in over a year. The stations were separated by less than a half-share. WBQT had a huge increase as it rose from a tie at #6 to #3, while WXKS remained at #4 but ended a three-book slide. BEASLEY Classic Rock WBOS advanced from a tie at #8 to #5 with a strong showing. WMJX fell from #1 to #9. WROR dropped from #5 into a tie at #11 with WGBH FOUNDATION Public Radio WGBH.

WBZ posted its seventh straight double-digit 18-49 share as it moved back to #1 after a one-book hiatus. WXKS was up to #2 with its best outing since JULY but was still a distant second. WBQT again had its highest share in over a year to jump from #6 to #3. Not far behind was WZLX, which also had its largest share in over a year, as it stepped up to #4. AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) posted its best number since AUGUST to rise from a tie at #9 to #5. WMJX fell from #1 to #6, while WROR dropped from #4 to #7.

Another round is now officially in the books. Thank you for your patronage. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly with the results from SEATTLE, MIAMI, DETROIT, PHOENIX and MINNEAPOLIS.

