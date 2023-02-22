Steele (Photo: Ashtin Paige)

TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT has promoted longtime artist manager SAMANTHA STEELE to COO of the company, helping to lead a team of 30 managers, marketing, radio and partnership professionals. STEELE first entered the music industry in 2008 via street team management and marketing before becoming GM at GOOD TIME INC. in 2010, which would later be acquired by TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT in 2017.

Under STEELE's management, Folk artist DREW HOLCOMB has sold more than 350,000 albums and was dubbed “One of Americana's Most Popular Stars” by ROLLING STONE. STEELE has also worked with singer-songwriter ELLIE HOLCOMB for her entire solo career, during which time HOLCOMB has sold more than 300,000 records and published four books, her first being awarded the ECPA Bronze Award for sales of more than 100,000 units. In total, ELLIE HOLCOMB has sold more than 300,000 books under the guidance of STEELE.

Additionally, ELLIE co-founded and produced MOON RIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL alongside DREW HOLCOMB and TRIPLE 8 Executive Partner PAUL STEELE. Since its inception, the event has grown into a 12,000-capacity festival in CHATTANOOGA, and is now partnered with LIVE NATION / C3 PRESENTS while supporting the work of ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

“We want strong interconnectedness among everyone at TRIPLE 8, and a working environment where people feel supported, inspired and that they’re never alone," said CEO/founder GEORGE COURI. "SAM has a great history successfully managing and marketing artists and project. This, when combined with caring for others, the company, and for the work we provide our clients, makes her, as COO, an important person to help us reinforce these core values."

CFO CHRISTINA EGAN added, "I can’t express enough how excited I am about SAM’s promotion to COO. She has been an MVP over here since her GOOD TIME INC crew joined us in 2017, and she was a crucial partner in helping to blend our two companies together during that transition. She loves her work family, and has a distinct talent for identifying needs and formulating solutions that help keep our team members supported and connected to one another. I’m so grateful for her leadership as well as her friendship, and it is a true pleasure to welcome her to the C Suite!”

Congratulate STEELE at Sam@Triple8Mgmt.com.

