NPR says it's cutting jobs by 10% of its workforce and eliminating open positions. That's at least 100 people, according to NPR. The announcement was made by CEO JOHN LANSING, citing "the erosion of advertising dollars, particularly for NPR podcasts, and the tough financial outlook for the media industry more generally."

In a memo to the staff TODAY (2/22), LANSING wrote, "When we say we are eliminating filled positions, we are talking about our colleagues - people whose skills, spirit and talents help make NPR what it is today. This will be a major loss."

According to NPR, on an annual budget of roughly $300 million, LANSING said, revenues are likely to fall short by close to $30 million, although that gap could reach $32 million. And they are not seeing any signs of recovery.

LANSING said he does not yet know who within NPR will be affected, but vowed to make sure job cuts do not fall disproportionately on employees of color.

