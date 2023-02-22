Nipsey Hussle (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

A LOS ANGELES judge sentenced ERIC R. HOLDER, the man convicted of gunning down NIPSEY HUSSLE (NET NEWS 4/1/19), to 60 years to life in prison after hearing testimony from the late rapper's friends and family, considering the killer's lifetime of mental illness, abuse and struggle.

SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE H. CLAY JACKE II handed down the sentence to HOLDER, found guilty of the 2019 first-degree murder of the 33-year-old GRAMMY-nominated hip-hop artist outside his clothing store, MARATHON, in the SOUTH L.A. neighborhood where both men grew up in very similar circumstances.

“I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. HOLDER’s mental health," the judge said. "I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”

Jurors also convicted HOLDER of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire that hit two other men at the scene who survived in the trial last summer (NET NEWS 7/6/22).

HOLDER was sentenced to 25 years to life for the 2019 murder, 25 more for a firearm sentencing enhancement and 10 for assault with a firearm. He set several other sentencing additions and ordered that others run concurrent. JUDGE JACKE II also gave him credit for the nearly four years he has served since the shooting.

HUSSLE, whose legal name is ERMIAS ASGHEDEOM, and HOLDER knew each other for years as members of the ROLLIN' 60s gang. Both were aspiring rappers. But HOLDER never found the same success as HUSSLE.

HOLDER's attorney argued to jurors for a lesser verdict of voluntary manslaughter, pointing to the heated events of the shooting. The jury returned with the first-degree murder verdict after about six hours of deliberations.

HUSSLE was mourned at a memorial at the then-STAPLES CENTER in 2020, and celebrated in a performance at the GRAMMY AWARDS that included DJ KHALED and JOHN LEGEND.

