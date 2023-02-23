Bass

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Oldies KKOO-A K268CU-FM (101.5 KOOL FM)/BOISE is set to host a farewell show with former market personality KEN BASS. BASS, who spent 38 years on the air in BOISE, the last 20 at LOTUS Triple A KRVB (94.9 THE RIVER, will join 101.5 KOOL-FM morning host KJ MAC on MARCH 3 for a two-hour segment.

In JANUARY, BASS was a victim of budget cuts at KRVB (94.9 THE RIVER)/BOISE. (NET NEWS 1/27)

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP CEO DARRELL CALTON commented, "KEN has been a pillar of the BOISE radio market since 1985 and we wanted to make sure he has a chance to sign off one last time after 38 years in the market."

« see more Net News