Q4 Results

CUMULUS MEDIA fourth quarter 2022 revenue fell 0.4% year-over-year to $251.3 million, with net income falling from a gain of $17.6 million to a loss of $54,000 (86 cents to 0 cents/basic and diluted share) and Adjusted EBITDA off 1.2% to $42.7 million. Broadcast radio spot revenue was up 1.9% to $124.1 million, but network revenue fell 10.9% to $63.5 million, resulting in a 2.9% dip in total broadcast radio revenue to $187.6 million. Digital revenue rose 7.6% to $37.7 million.

Pres./CEO MARY G. BERNER said, "Despite considerable economic turbulence, we delivered fourth quarter financial performance in the upper half of our guidance range, continuing a multi-year period of significant accomplishments. Operating through a series of difficult macroeconomic environments, including the pandemic, we successfully executed a strategic plan under which we developed and drove new areas of growth, right-sized the balance sheet, improved the Company’s operating leverage and returned capital to shareholders. As a result, we have delivered consistent revenue growth, built several digital businesses to a $150+ million revenue run-rate, reduced our net leverage to its lowest level in more than a decade, and boosted our liquidity to give ourselves optionality regarding capital allocation.

“Looking ahead to 2023, we continue to face substantial economic headwinds. However, our battle-tested skill in performing during challenging times, as well as our very strong financial position, gives us substantial confidence in our ability to not only weather this depressed ad environment but take full advantage of opportunities that may arise over the coming quarters.”

