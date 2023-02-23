German

DULUTH-SUPERIOR AREA EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION CORP. Triple A WDSE (THE NORTH 103.3)/DULUTH, MN has added SHANE GERMAN as Afternoon Host/Special Projects Coordinator. GERMAN recently served as PD/MD at GRAND RAPIDS COMMUNITY MEDIA CENTER Triple A WYCE/GRAND RAPIDS.

Station Manager BRIAN RICKMAN said, "SHANE is a wonderful on-air talent and will fit in nicely alongside our excellent staff of music nerds and crate diggers. In addition to his work on-air, SHANE brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his years on the label side of the industry and his many years as a professional musician. We're truly looking forward to welcoming him to the picturesque shores of LAKE SUPERIOR."

GERMAN’s first day at THE NORTH will be MONDAY, MARCH 20th. He can be reached at sgerman@thenorth1033.org

« see more Net News