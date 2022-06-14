January '23 PPM Ratings

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in conjunction with our partners in data from XTRENDS – are back for our final tour of the dystopian post-HOLIDAY landscape. The elfin apocalypse has receded and left in its wake a massive amount of changes. Santa stations lost their usual huge amount of share, though many were in better shape than before the hostilities began. Others saw a return to whatever normal is as audiences rushed back to their safe havens. The JANUARY survey ran from JANUARY 5th through FEBRUARY 1st. It featured one long federally mandated weekend and looked something like this…

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Big Old Jet Airliner

Another fine earworm to start you off. This market featured several stations that made the Frosty flip, and after the smoke had cleared, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET) was #1 6+ for the first time since AUGUST (4.7-6.3). BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F stepped up to #2 as it ended a three-book slide (5.5-6.1), while LOTUS News KNWN-A-F stayed behind at #3 (5.5-5.5). FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP inched up to #4 (5.2-5.3). AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) was one of the holiday players and it slipped from #2 to #5 (7.2-5.1). Last year it had a 4.5 share. The top Santa station was HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9). It dropped from #1 to #8 (11.3-4.5) and did not quite match last year’s 5.9 share. The third holiday station of note was CRISTA Christian Contemporary KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3). It slipped from #8 (4.6-2.9) into a tie at #16 with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1) (2.6-2.9). Last year KCMS landed a 3.9 share. Despite shedding 32.4% of its previous total, KRWM remained the cume leader (823,600-557,000). The market fell by 1.2%.

Though KEXP landed its lowest 25-54 share since AUGUST, the station moved up to #1 for the first time since NOVEMBER. It narrowly defeated AUDACY Active Rock KISW, which got back all of last survey’s large share loss to move from #5 to #2. HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN 92.5) stepped up to #3 with its best book since SEPTEMBER, while AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) leapt from #12 to #4 with its highest mark in over a year. KJEB advanced five spaces to #5 as it regained all of last survey’s large share loss. KRWM dropped from #1 to #10, KSWD fell from #3 to #15 and KCMS left the top 20 altogether.

You’ll need to consult your game day programs to figure out the 18-34 lineup. KHTP posted its largest share since JULY to rise from #6 to #1. It was a little more than a half-share ahead of two pursuers at #2. KEXP remained in place, though it returned most of last survey’s huge share gain. Joining it was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK, which leapt from a tie at #9 with its best outing in exactly a year. Two stations were jockeying for position at #4. KISW was stationary with a slight increase, while AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) loped up from a tie at #7 with its best book in over a year. KSWD dropped from #3 into a tie at #6 with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW and KQMV. KRWM fell from #1 to #11.

KEXP had its first down 18-49 book since OCTOBER but that did not prevent the station from reaching #1 status. It was a full share ahead of the two challengers at #2. KISW was up from #4 as it rebounded from a down book, while KQMV advanced from #5 with a strong increase. Two other stations were residing at #4. KKWF got there from #7. The station has doubled its share since NOVEMBER. KHTP arrived via a tie at #10 with its best performance since SEPTEMBER. KSWD slid from #3 to #10, while KRWM fell from #1 to #14.

MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Barely A Ripple

The Santa effect had little influence on the outcome of the 6+ competition. The same two stations continued to dominate the market and neither jingled any bells. COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) returned to the top spot as it bounced back from a down book (7.9-8.9), while COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) dipped to #2 (8.9-8.5). As is usually the case, this dynamic duo was well ahead of the rest of the market. TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) stepped up to #3 as it ended a two-book slide (5.4-5.7), while SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7 FM) was up to #4 with its highest share since SEPTEMBER (4.9-5.5). The home of the holiday hits was AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM). It slipped to #5 (6.3-5.4). Last year it finished with a 5.1 share. WFEZ continued to have the most cume (895,400-830,800) – a decrease of 7.2%. The market shrank by 0.8%.

WHQT continued to run roughshod over the 25-54 demo with its best showing since SEPTEMBER. WFEZ repeated at #2 with a small increase but was still close to three shares off the lead. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100) was back at #3 with its best book in over a year. WXDJ stepped up to #4 with a solid gain, while WAMR posted its largest share in over a year as it rose from #8 to #5. WLYF had its smallest share in over a year as it slid from #4 to #10.

WHQT turned in its second straight dominating 18-34 performance as it remained #1 but with a double-digit share. WFEZ remained tied at #2 but it had a new partner. TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3) moved up from #5 with its largest share in over a year. WXDJ had its best book since SEPTEMBER as it zoomed from a tie at #12 to #5. WLYF slipped to #6 and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9) and SBS Spanish Contemporary WRMA (RITMO 95.7). COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) received its smallest share in over a year as it dropped from a tie at #2 to #9.

For the seventh straight survey, WHQT was #1 18-49. The station also had its best book in over a year. WHYI had its third up book in a row as it moved up to #2. Alas, it was better than three shares off the pace. WFEZ stepped up to #3 as it bounced back from a down book, while WXDJ advanced four squares to #4 with its first up book since JUNE. WZTU inched up to #5 as it, too, rebounded from a down book. Two stations exited the top five. WLYF dropped from #2 to #8, while WEDR fell from #5 to #9.

PHOENIX: Wait, Wait…

The big guy’s departure opened the door for MARICOPA News-Talk KJZZ, which returned to the top spot 6+ after a two-book hiatus (8.1-8.0). iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) stepped down to #2 (16.8-7.2). This was not up to last year’s 8.4 share. HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX rebounded from a down book to remain at #3 (6.4-6.9). AUDACY Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5) had its best outing in over a year (3.4-5.6) as it rose from a tie at #6 to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) repeated at #5 (4.0-4.3). DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR) had its smallest share in over a year (4.3-3.6) as it slipped into a tie at #6 with iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) and ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5). Both those stations went 3.2-3.6. KESZ was still the king of the cume mountain, despite a 33.5% decrease (1,485,800-988,800). The market slipped by 1.0%.

KSLX received a massive 25-54 share increase – its best book in over a year – as it took control of the demo. It had more than a share lead over KESZ, which slipped to #2 as it shed its holiday baggage. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD remained at #3 with a slight decrease but was forced to share the spotlight with KMXP, which stepped up from #4 with its best score since JUNE. KLNZ was back at #5 with its highest share in over a year. It narrowly edged KALV, which was up to #6 as it rebounded from a down book.

Though it was unable to hit double digits for the fourth straight survey in a row, KESZ kept its long uninterrupted string of #1 18-34 books. AUDACY Country KMLE (CAMEL COUNTRY 107.9) was up two slots to #2 with its best outing since SEPTEMBER. KALV had a solid increase but dipped to #3. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) was up to #4 as it rebounded from a down book. It was paired with KLNZ, which advanced from a tie at #10 with its highest score in over a year, and SIERRA H Classic Hip Hop KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE), which rose from a tie at #8. Speaking of which, KMXP fell from a tie at #2 into one at #8 with DESERT VALLEY Rhythmic AC KMVA (HOT 97.5 & 103.9).

As with the previous demo, KESZ continued to dominate the 18-49 space, though with its smallest share since AUGUST. KALV rose to #2 with its best outing in over a year but was still about a share and a half behind the leader. KYOT got back a good portion of last survey’s huge share loss as it moved from a tie at #6 to #3. KMXP slipped to #4 and was tied with KSLX, which advanced from #8. KUPD dropped from #2 into a tie at #7 with KDKB. TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KHOT (QUÉ BUENA 105.9) slid six places to #11 with its lowest total since SEPTEMBER.

DETROIT: Santa’s Remains

Despite the disappearance of performance-enhancing music from its playlist, iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC was #1 6+ for the third book in a row (15.7-7.7). Last year it posted a 6.7 share. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX ended a three-book slide (5.6-7.3) as it stepped up to #2. AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET) dipped to #3 (7.6-6.8), while two stations were congregating at #4. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF rebounded from a down book (4.8-5.9) to remain in place, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955) advanced from #9 with its highest share in over a year (4.3-5.9). Also posting is best number in over a year was AUDACY Country WYCD, which rose four places to #6 (4.1-5.8). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) was down for the fifth book in a row (4.8-4.4) as it dropped from a tie at #4 into a tie at #9 with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB (4.5-4.4) and BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) (4.0-4.4). WNIC may have lost 35.9% of its cume, but the station was still #1 (1,333,900-855,000). The market was off by 4.2%.

After getting run over by a reindeer for the last two surveys, WRIF moved from #3 to #1 25-54. WNIC slipped to #2 and was a little less than a half-share behind the leader. WXYT dipped to #3 with its smallest share since AUGUST, while WKQI was up to #4 with its highest mark in over a year. Both WYCD and WCSX had huge share increases. This drove WYCD from a tie at #7 to #5, while WCSX jumped from a tie at #9 to #6. WJLB slipped three places to #7 with a slight decrease.

WKQI exploded 18-34. The station rose from #4 to #1 and hit double-digits. WRIF repeated at #2 with a solid increase but was still about two shares off the pace. WNIC was still in the game but slid from #1 to #3. Coming in at a somewhat distant #4, despite landing its largest share since APRIL, was WCSX. WXYT slipped to #5 and was not far ahead of WMGC, which moved up to #6 as it, ahem, bounced back from a down book.

WRIF ended its two-book sled ride and moved from #3 to #1. WKQI again had its best showing in over a year as it rose from a tie at #5 to #2. WNIC shed more than half its previous share as it dropped to #3. It was tied with WXYT, which posted its lowest score since SEPTEMBER. WCSX had its best book since MARCH to advance to #5. WJLB was up slightly but dipped into a tie at #6 with WYCD, which had a huge share increase. WMGC fell from a tie at #5 to #8.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Twin Stations?

The 6+ competition really heated up this survey. HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95) had its best book since AUGUST (5.5-7.2) to jump from #6 to #1. Hot on its heels was the station trying to answer the question: “What was KIRK COUSINS thinking?” iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3) was at #2 for the third book in a row (7.5-7.1). CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) had its best outing in over a year (6.1-6.8) as it moved up two slots to #3. After returning to regular programming, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) went from first to fourth (15.0-6.7). Last year it landed a 6.2 share. MPR N/T KNOW slipped to #5 (6.3-6.5) and was hearing footsteps from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB, which moved up to #6 with its highest mark in over a year (4.5-6.4). UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS also dabbled in the holiday arts. It fell from #3 to #8 (7.0-5.0). Also existing in that space were AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) (4.6-5.0) and CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS (4.5-5.0). KQQL shed 29.1% of its cume but still had the most listeners (1,094,600-775,800). The market was down 1.5%.

The last time KSTP was #1 25-54 was JULY. The last time it was in double digits was FEBRUARY. The station accomplished both those feats in this survey. KFXN made it a three-peat at #2 and just missed hitting double digits. KXXR was back at #3 with a small share loss, while iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) advanced four spaces to #4 with its highest mark since JULY. KZJK remained at #5 and was closely pursued by #6 KDWB, which had a solid increase. KQQL dropped from #1 to #7 where it found company in the form of MPR Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT).

Look who’s sporting those big 18-34 shares. KDWB was back at #1 with its tenth double-digit book in the last 14 surveys. KXXR also reached that rarefied air for the first time since MAY. Still, it was close to four shares off the lead. KSTP advanced from a tie at #7 to a very solid #3, while KEEY inched up to #4 with strong share increase. KCMP rebounded spectacularly from a down book as it rose from a tie at #7 to #5. KQQL dropped from #1 to #6, and KFXN had its lowest score since AUGUST as it fell from #4 to #7.

For the twelfth time in the last 14 surveys, KSTP was back at #1 18-49. The station also hit double digits for the eleventh time in that span. KFXN was back at #2, while KDWB maintained a challenging posture as it moved up to #3. KXXR stepped up to #4 as it had a strong rebound from a down book. Moving up five slots to a distant #5 position was KEEY, which ended a three-book slide. KQQL dropped from #1 to #6.

Well, another book is in the books, so it’s time for us to book it. Thank you for paying attention to our ramblings. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in 28 days to do this all over again.

